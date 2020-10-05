Paris Saint-Germain sign Everton’s Moise Kean on a season long loan spell

The Toffees had three managers before the new decade even started, with Carlo Ancelotti forced to deal with the aftermath of the Marco Silva and Duncan Ferguson terms. But 37 games, and four goals, later Kean has left on loan with him signing for Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2020/21 season. The Parisians have confirmed that the deal doesn’t come with an option to buy and Kean admitted that he’s happy to join “one of the best clubs in the world.”