Paris Saint-Germain sign Everton’s Moise Kean on a season long loan spell
Today at 2:25 PM
Less than a year after he signed for Everton, Moise Kean has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain with the Italian forward set to spend the season on loan. The former Juventus man struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park after the Toffees appointed three different managers last season.
After a sensational end to the 2018/19 season, many expected a lot from Moise Kean especially with Juventus looking for a brand new striker. Reports indicated that the Italian wanted to stay in Turin and continue his development there but various other factors saw Kean sign for Everton in a deal that could be worth up to €40 million. However, the 20-year-old struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park in his first season although the managerial upheaval played a part in that.
The Toffees had three managers before the new decade even started, with Carlo Ancelotti forced to deal with the aftermath of the Marco Silva and Duncan Ferguson terms. But 37 games, and four goals, later Kean has left on loan with him signing for Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2020/21 season. The Parisians have confirmed that the deal doesn’t come with an option to buy and Kean admitted that he’s happy to join “one of the best clubs in the world.”
“I am really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-German player. It is one of the best clubs in the world as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final. I am delighted to join such an ambitious club with such a strong reputation in my country. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world, “Kean told PSG’s official website.
