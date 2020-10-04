Bayern Munich sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca for fee rising upto €20 million

After weeks of speculation, Bayern Munich have finally confirmed that they’ve signed Marc Roca with the 23-year-old signing from Espanyol. The defensive midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from quite a few sides but the Bavarians have been his top suitors for the last few weeks. However, no move had materialized as of yet despite personal terms reportedly already done and dusted.

But that has now changed with the Bundesliga giants announcing the midfielder earlier on Sunday and they confirmed that he has signed a five-year contract with the team. The move has cost Bayern €15 million as an initial fee with another €5 million to be added on in various bonuses. The 23-year-old admitted that he’s overjoyed at the move because in his eyes “Bayern is the best club in the world”.

“I’m very happy. This is a dream come true for me. I think FC Bayern is the best club in the world and has strong tradition. I’m really looking forward to wearing the colours of this great club,” Roca told Bayern’s official website.

The 23-year-old is touted to be the man to replace Javi Martinez with the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder set to leave the club this summer and he becomes the Bavarians' fourth signing this summer. That's after Leroy Sane from Manchester City and the free signings of Tanguy Nianzou and Alexander Nubel although it may not be the final moves the club make this summer. However, while Hasan Salihamidzic never confirmed the same, the Bayern sporting director certainly seemed pleased that they managed to sign Roca.