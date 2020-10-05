Arsenal are trying their best to finalise the deals, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 2:38 PM
After moves for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey collapsed, Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners are doing their level best to try and finalise deals for new players. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for both the midfielders but have so far failed to get a deal across the board.
Despite starting the summer window with a lot of hope, Arsenal have been forced to watch as deals for both Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar collapsed. The deal for the Atletico Madrid midfielder collapsed at the start of the summer transfer window while reports have recently indicated that the Gunners’ move for the Frenchman has collapsed. While the midfielder was reportedly keen on signing for the North Londoners, Arsenal and Olympique Lyon were unable to come to an agreement.
It has seen the Gunners opt to look at other targets with Jorginho one of the many midfielders that the Gunners are looking at. The move could be funded with Lucas Torreira’s potential move to Atletico Madrid although Arsenal don’t have too much hope pinned on that. Yet despite that, Mikel Arteta has admitted that he’s confident the club will make the moves that they need. He also added that the Gunners are “trying our best to finalise the deals”.
"I am confident we know exactly what we want to do. We are trying our best to finalise the deals. Let's see what happens. I cannot comment [on players]. At the moment there is nothing definite. I cannot discuss the players we want. We recognise certain positions we are short in numbers and quality,” Arteta said reported Sky Sports.
"I'm really happy with the players that I have, that is my job. Whatever we can add, of course, we will try to do it but we have to be realistic. It's a give and take. Whoever jumps on the boat will be welcomed. We all share the same ambitions, we have a clear direction."
- Houssem Aouar
- Thomas Partey
- Mikel Arteta
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Arsenal
- Olympique Lyon
- Atletico Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.