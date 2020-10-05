Antoine Griezmann isn’t happy with his situation at Barcelona, reveals Didier Deschamps

The world expected a lot the moment Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona last summer, especially after the Frenchman’s performances for Atletico Madrid . The 29-year-old winning the Silver Boot at the 2018 World Cup simply added to Griezmann’s shine but things haven’t worked out as well as many expected for the Frenchman. However, with Barcelona handing Ronald Koeman the keys to their rebuild, the Dutchman manager has changed a lot.

It has seen quite a few players leave the Camp Nou this summer but while many expected Griezmann to play a more central role, the Frenchman has been used out wide by Koeman. That has reportedly seen the Frenchman unhappy at the role and that has been confirmed by Dider Deschamps. The France head coach has admitted that the forward “is not happy with this situation” but added that Griezmann needs to “adapt” to toady.

"I don’t interfere with the use of my players in other clubs, be at Barca or anyone else. Antoine is playing on the right there at the moment. It's true that Koeman said, and told him, that he did not understand that he was used to playing in a more central position. But Antoine must also adapt today,” Deschamps said reported Goal.

“For me, he is still more effective when he is in the heart of the game, when he is able to touch the ball a lot. In that position, he has the possibility to come and help in the midfield too. He doesn't have the ability to take the ball and beat opponents on the wing like others. He needs to touch the ball a lot and he is smart in his movement.”