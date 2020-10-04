Jadon Sancho is top player but Manchester United should try to get Harry Kane, proclaims Wayne Rooney

Despite their lacklustre summer transfer window so far, Manchester United ’s top target has been Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is reportedly a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford with the Borussia Dortmund star also keen on a move to United. However, the Red Devils have been frustrated with Dortmund’s negotiations so far as the German side have refused to budge on their £120 million asking price for Sancho.

The Englishman has been their top concern this summer which has many fans and critics shocked and awed at the lack of transfers made by Manchester United. However, it has seen Wayne Rooney admit that the Red Devils are chasing after the wrong player as they’ve already got what Jadon Sancho offers them on their squad. The former Everton and United striker further added that Harry Kane is the man his former side should be considering instead despite how tough it would be.

"Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United's transfer priority. Why consider paying close to £100 million for someone similar to talent you've got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho's arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?," Rooney wrote in his Sunday Times column.

"I'd rather put that £100m towards trying to get Harry Kane. Yes, getting Kane out of Tottenham would be difficult, maybe impossible, but United are a club who should always make an effort to sign the very best players and Kane is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as is Erling Haaland, who United missed out on last year -- a genuine No. 9. There are not many who fit that profile and are of elite standard in football right now -- yet the chances of United developing into a title-challenging team would be greater if they had such a player."