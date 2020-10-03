Think I made right decision rejecting Bayern Munich for Barcelona, admits Sergino Dest

"It's amazing to play with the best player in the world, I looked up to him [Messi]. I will run as much as I have to. I will run for everybody in the team. If I see him today, in the afternoon, it will be so exciting to meet the best player in the world. I think right-back or left-back, those are my best positions. I will keep it like that. I will try and be like Dani Alves, he's my role model, so I want to run forward and run backward all the time. If I have to do more training for that, I will,” he added.