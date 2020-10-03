Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sign Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

However, injuries and various other issues saw the youngster barely play for the Blues last season and nothing has changed so far this season. The club’s spending spree over the summer including on moves for Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech has seen Hudson-Odoi slip down the pecking order and that has seen Bayern consider a move for him. The Guardian has reported that the Bavarians are looking to reinforce their wide positions after an injury to Leroy Sane with Thomas Lemar also on their list.