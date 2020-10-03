 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sign Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Callum Hudson-Odoi made only 33 appearances in all competitions last season

    Getty

    Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sign Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:21 PM

    The Guardian has reported that Bayern Munich wants to sign Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan before the summer window closes in two days. The 19-year-old winger has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after a summer of heavy spending but isn’t looking to leave.

    Frank Lampard’s first job as Chelsea boss last summer was to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi that his future lied at Stamford Bridge and not in Germany with Bayern Munich looking to sign him. The Bavarians, impressed by Jadon Sancho’s performances, wanted their very own English starlet and believed that Hudson-Odoi was their man. But the 19-year-old turned them down in favour of a new five-year contract alongside a deal worth £120,000 a week with Chelsea.

    However, injuries and various other issues saw the youngster barely play for the Blues last season and nothing has changed so far this season. The club’s spending spree over the summer including on moves for Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech has seen Hudson-Odoi slip down the pecking order and that has seen Bayern consider a move for him. The Guardian has reported that the Bavarians are looking to reinforce their wide positions after an injury to Leroy Sane with Thomas Lemar also on their list.

    But the Englishman is reportedly not looking to leave Chelsea this summer and that could complicate any deal that Bayern table for Hudson-Odoi especially with only two days left in the summer transfer window. However, with there doubts over his place in the team, the Blues are reportedly considering letting the youngster go out on loan although it is not clear whether an option to make things permanent will be included in the deal.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down