ISL 2020-21 | Mental aspect will play a big role this season, claims Carles Cuadrat

Going along with the term coined as ‘new normal,’ the Indian Super League will be staged in a centralized venue this year, with the matches to be played across three stadiums in Goa. The players are set to arrive several days before the first game kicks-off, with several restrictions in place within the bio-bubble. Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that the mental aspect will play a key role in the upcoming season, especially with the matches being held in the midst of the pandemic situation.
"The mental aspect will play a big role this season and we will have to tackle it when we arrive at that moment. Right now, we are doing everything that is in our control. The players have been monitored from June by the physical coach, to ensure that we are not starting from scratch when it comes to the physical aspect," said Carles Cuadrat, during an exclusive chat with The Times of India, from Spain.
The core group of the Bengaluru FC players have already in a bio-bubble in Ballari, from September 28. The senior team, consisting of 20 senior team members and nine reserves have all gone through COVID-19 tests, with each of the results coming out negative till now. The team is expected to reach Goa by the fourth week of October, with the first match to kick-off in late November.
"It is going to be an interesting season given the unprecedented times we are in. Due to the situation that the pandemic has created, mental preparation will be a vital aspect more than ever. All the teams will look to start strong and anyone could win the ISL. But after a few months, living in a bubble, playing on the same pitch, being away from family will prove to be influential factors in how the teams perform," added the Spaniard.
