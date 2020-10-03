England look scared to play despite having many good players, admits Arsene Wenger
Today at 4:31 PM
Arsene Wenger has opined that the England national team looked scared to play football in last international break with Gareth Southgate’s side walking away with four points in two games. The former Arsenal boss left the Gunners two years ago and has since become FIFA’s Head of Global Development.
With another international break around the corner, many England fans are hoping that their Three Lions perform a little better against what will be tough opponents. Gareth Southgate’s side faces Belgium and Denmark in their next UEFA Nations League but after their performances in the last international break, the English manager needs his side to perform. They did beat Iceland but it took a penalty in the 91st minute to break the deadlock before a 0-0 draw against Denmark.
That has many fans and critics alike concerned for the Harry Kane lead side especially with the Euro 2020 (2021) around the corner despite their star power. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kane, Phil Foden, Harry Maguire and others all played but despite that results haven’t been the best. Arsene Wenger reiterated the same and admitted that the England players look “scared to play” and added that youngster Phil Foden needs more time to reach his potential.
“It was bad. I’ve seen so many good players not doing well for England. They’re scared to play. Phil Foden is a guy with big quality, but at the moment he has not made it. He hasn’t played enough at Manchester City. You need about 100 games to know your job in the Premier League,” Wenger told the Times.
“I follow every English game on television. It’s my league. You don’t need to come from a special school to know Bayern Munich will win the championship in Germany, that Juventus will win it in Italy, that PSG will win it in France. England is still the most unpredictable league in Europe, even if last year was not a good year and English teams didn’t do well in Europe.”
