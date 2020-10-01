Reports | Tottenham in talks over loan move for Carlos Vinicius plus £36 million option
Today at 3:46 PM
Sky Sports has reported that Tottenham, in their search for a new striker, are considering a loan move for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius which is likely to include a £36 million option to buy. The North Londoners have had an impressive summer window so far with five new players added to the team.
While Tottenham have added five new players to their squad, they haven’t managed to reinforce their most concerning position so far, which is a back-up for Harry Kane. Since the North Londoners let Fernando Llorente leave the club for free last summer, the club has struggled to replace the Spaniard with Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min used as back-ups. However, that experiment hasn’t worked so far with both men struggling to make a difference in Kane’s absence.
But that is reportedly set to change this summer as the club has been linked with a few strikers including Josh King, Andrea Belotti and a few others. Yet while no move has taken place, it has seen Jose Mourinho optimistic that there will be a new forward arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Sky Sports has reported that Carlos Vinicius is that man. The Benfica forward is reportedly Mourinho’s top target and Sky Sports has revealed that Spurs are looking into a loan move for him.
That deal will include an option to buy at £36 million with the 25-year-old impressing last season after he netted 24 goals in all competitions. It saw him linked with a move to Juventus and Inter Milan although neither club made an approach which has left the runway clear for Spurs. Sky Sports further reported that while Benfica have already sold Ruben Dias for £65 million, their financial issues have seen them sell Vinicius as well to help make up the difference.
The agreement has been reached between Tottenham and Benfica for Carlos Vinícius - loan until June 2021.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020
The buy option clause for Carlos Vinícius will be around €45m, as per @_GoncaloLopes.
José Mourinho is gonna approve the deal.#THFC also asked for Milik but no agreement. ⚪️
