Reports | Tottenham in talks over loan move for Carlos Vinicius plus £36 million option

But that is reportedly set to change this summer as the club has been linked with a few strikers including Josh King, Andrea Belotti and a few others. Yet while no move has taken place, it has seen Jose Mourinho optimistic that there will be a new forward arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Sky Sports has reported that Carlos Vinicius is that man. The Benfica forward is reportedly Mourinho’s top target and Sky Sports has revealed that Spurs are looking into a loan move for him.