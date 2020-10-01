Reports | Manchester United open talks over loan move for Ousmane Dembele
Today at 1:42 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester United are looking into potentially signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele on loan for the 2020/21 season. The Frenchman has struggled since his former club record move to the Camp Nou and could be on his way out the club this summer with a few teams keen.
Much has been said about Manchester United’s transfer business this summer with the Red Devils struggling to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. That has many fans and critics alike concerned about the direction that United are taking with only one major signing made so far. However, while Donny van de Beek has done relatively well since his move, the club’s major target this summer has been Jadon Sancho but the Red Devils have struggled to get a move done.
That’s partly due to the fact that United have submitted two bids at €90 million for the Englishman, something that Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to accept. The Bundesliga giants want nothing less than a €120 million for the attacker which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team reportedly switch targets to Ousmane Dembele. The Guardian has reported that the Barcelona winger is their top alternative although the club are only looking at a loan move for the 2020/21 season.
The report further indicates that while Barcelona want to sell Dembele to fund Ronald Koeman’s rebuild, a permanent move would be tough. But the bigger problem that United face is trying to convince the Frenchman to leave the Camp Nou with the 23-year-old reportedly turning down a move to Liverpool earlier this summer.
