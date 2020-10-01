Reports | Manchester United open talks over loan move for Ousmane Dembele

Much has been said about Manchester United’s transfer business this summer with the Red Devils struggling to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. That has many fans and critics alike concerned about the direction that United are taking with only one major signing made so far. However, while Donny van de Beek has done relatively well since his move, the club’s major target this summer has been Jadon Sancho but the Red Devils have struggled to get a move done.