Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sign Thomas Lemar after Leroy Sane’s injury
Today at 3:49 PM
In light of a long term injury to Leroy Sane, Goal has reported that Bayern Munich are considering a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar this summer. The Bavarians are looking to reinforce their team by adding a new winger after Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho left the club this summer.
With them winning a treble last season, Bayern Munich have opted not to make too many changes to their side with Leroy Sane their only major addition. While the Bavarians were interested in a move for Sergino Dest, Barcelona have outfought them for the Ajax starlet which has seen the club place the summer’s market on hold. However, things have now changed after it was confirmed that new signing Leroy Sane has suffered a long-term injury.
The German could miss up to four weeks of action which is cause for concern and it has seen the club consider dipping into the transfer market with Thomas Lemar their top target. Goal has reiterated the same and revealed that the Bavarians are looking to sign the attacker on loan for the 2020/21 season in order to add depth. It’s the same deal they made for Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho last summer with both men thriving before returning back to their respective clubs.
However, with Atletico Madrid looking to free up funds, the Spanish side are reportedly looking for a permanent move for Lemar but they’re willing to settle for a loan with an obligation to buy. Goal has reported, however, that Bayern are against any permanent move as they’re only looking to sign the Frenchman as cover for Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. It could scupper the deal for the reigning Bundesliga champions although Atletico do have suitors from England and Italy for the former Monaco man.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Thomas Lemar
- Leroy Sane
- Serge Gnabry
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.