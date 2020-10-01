Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sign Thomas Lemar after Leroy Sane’s injury

The German could miss up to four weeks of action which is cause for concern and it has seen the club consider dipping into the transfer market with Thomas Lemar their top target. Goal has reiterated the same and revealed that the Bavarians are looking to sign the attacker on loan for the 2020/21 season in order to add depth. It’s the same deal they made for Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho last summer with both men thriving before returning back to their respective clubs.