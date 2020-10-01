Our short-term goal is to qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac

It’s been almost a year since the Indian football team played their last international match, which was against Oman in an away tie, last November in the World Cup Qualifiers. As far as the qualifiers are concerned, the Blue Tigers are out of contention for the next round; they can still make a cut to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup by winning two of the remaining three matches against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Qatar. Recently, the head coach of the Indian national team, Igor Stimac, revealed that the side's immediate goal is to qualify for the continental event, but the long-term target still remains to play in the FIFA World Cup.