Moving to Tottenham will help Gareth Bale get back to his sharpest, claims Ryan Giggs

After his move to China broke down last summer, many expected Gareth Bale to see out the remainder of his contract at Real Madrid . That’s partly because no club could afford the Welshman’s wages but somehow Tottenham have managed to get a deal done. The North Londoners have come to an agreement on a season long loan for Bale with the added bonus that the forward could make it permanent at the end of the season.

However, while the 31-year-old is currently injured and is forced to watch his side play on instead, the hype and the hope is that Bale transforms Mourinho’s team. It has seen Ryan Giggs admit that the move to North London “is a good move for” Bale as he could rediscover what makes him tick again in England. The Wales boss further added that it will be good to see Bale “playing regularly” again and “produce performances” on a regular occasion once again.

“He will play more regularly than he did at Madrid. I think it's a good move for Gareth, it's good for Spurs and good for the Premier League in general, to have someone like that who we can watch every week. He's at a club he knows well with a very good manager and I think he's said himself it's like going back home,” Giggs said reported Goal.

“It will be so much better if he is playing regularly. He will be sharper, will be able to play those two games in a short space of time. He's been able to manage it and produce performances because he looks after himself because of his quality and the experience he's got, but it will be so much better when he is playing regularly.”