Barcelona sign Ajax full-back Sergino Dest for a fee rising upto €26 million
Today at 6:38 PM
After months of speculation, Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve signed Ajax full-back Sergino Dest for an initial fee of €21 million. The American starlet has reportedly signed a long-term contract with the La Liga giants, who beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City to his signature.
With Barcelona undergoing a rebuild, many expected the La Liga giants to cash mad and spend heavily no new arrivals. But such is the post coronavirus market that it has seen the Camp Nou side struggle to spend especially with a catalogue of players on massive wages. However, over the last month or so, Barcelona have offloaded a large portion of their highest earns with Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and even Arturo Vidal all leaving for free.
Nelson Semedo also left the club which has seen them heavily linked with a move for a replacement in the form of Sergino Dest. However, with Bayern Munich also in consideration, the La Liga giants faced a tough test for the Ajax full-back. But eventually, Barca won the race with Dest overly keen on playing for them and it will see the club shell out an initial fee of €21 million plus €5 million in add-ons.
The 19-year-old has also reportedly signed a five-year deal until 2025 and becomes the club’s first major summer signing with reports indicating that he won't be the last as a move for Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum is also on the cards. A statement, alongside a video, released by the La Liga giants confirmed the move and revealed that Dest has a buyout clause set at €400 million.
“FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergiño Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros,” reads the statement on Barcelona’s website.
Shhhhh ... pic.twitter.com/FcrRwES4JH— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.