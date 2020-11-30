We are all concerned at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s struggles in front of goal, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 2:43 PM
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to find the net, Mikel Arteta has confessed that the entire club is concerned as to why the captain has struggled to find the net. The 31-year-old has netted just twice in ten games with him scoring just once in his last nine Premier League appearances.
After finishing his second full season at Arsenal with 22 league goals, many expected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to start his third full season the exact same way. That is especially after the 31-year-old signed a lucrative long-term extension with the Gunners but the Gabon international has done nothing but fired blanks so far. Two goals in ten league appearances, four in twelve across all competitions and it has seen many concerned with the striker’s performances.
To make things worse, Aubameyang hasn’t scored from open play in his last league games for Arsenal despite the club ending an eight-hour-long drought against Wolves. That has fans and critics even more concerned at the ongoings at the club and Mikel Arteta admitted that they are not the only ones. The Spaniard confessed that the entire club is worried as to why their captain is struggling to find the net and his biggest concern is looking to change that.
"I think we all are because the main goalscorer of the club at the moment isn't scoring goals, so my biggest concern is how to help him more to score goals because we need his goals. How important Auba has been for this club in the last two years and how the goal sheet has been shared among the squad tells you his importance. He needs to be scoring goals if we want to be successful,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- Mikel Arteta
- English Premier League
- Uefa Europa League
- Arsenal
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.