Philippe Coutinho has no plans to leave Barcelona in near future, claims Kia Joorabchian

Few players have struggled to make an impact at Barcelona as much as Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian’s club record moving not going according to plan. So much so, that Barcelona were willing to send the midfielder on loan to a fellow Champions League rival with Coutinho spending the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he part of their Champions League-winning squad. He would return to an uncertain future at the Camp Nou, where talks of him moving on a loan were certain.