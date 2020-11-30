Philippe Coutinho has no plans to leave Barcelona in near future, claims Kia Joorabchian
Today at 1:42 PM
Despite rumours of a potential move away, Kia Joorabchian has admitted that his client Philippe Coutinho has no plans of leaving Barcelona in the near future. The former Liverpool man has struggled to make an impression at the Camp Nou since his move but has featured heavily under Ronald Koeman.
Few players have struggled to make an impact at Barcelona as much as Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian’s club record moving not going according to plan. So much so, that Barcelona were willing to send the midfielder on loan to a fellow Champions League rival with Coutinho spending the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he part of their Champions League-winning squad. He would return to an uncertain future at the Camp Nou, where talks of him moving on a loan were certain.
However, things have changed for Coutinho under Ronald Koeman with the midfielder featuring more prominently under the Dutch coach. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the 28-year-old linked with a potential move to Juventus although Kia Joorabchian has knocked back that idea. The super-agent has admitted that the midfielder has “no plans to move from Barcelona” with him looking to spend the near future at the club.
"I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barca. We are confident that Coutinho can contribute to a successful season at Barcelona,” Joorabchian told Mundo Deportivo.
