Memphis Depay is one of Europe’s top talents and would shine at Barcelona, proclaims Clarence Seedorf
Today at 1:34 PM
In light of Memphis Depay being linked with a move to Barcelona, Clarence Seedorf has confessed that the Dutch forward could shine if he does sign for the Camp Nou side. The 26-year-old was close to a move over the summer window but the La Liga’s salary rules prevented the deal from taking place.
With Luis Suarez leaving this summer, many expected Barcelona to sign Ronald Koeman’s top target in Memphis Depay. However, while a move in the previous transfer window came close to materializing, issues over the salary cap and the La Liga’s salary rules prevented it from taking place. But things haven’t changed with Depay still keen on a move to the Camp Nou and has already admitted as much in the near past.
Not only that, reports indicate that despite the forward’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona are looking to get a move done in the winter window. While many are concerned at that fact, Clarence Seedorf has admitted that the move would see Depay shine at Barcelona especially since Koeman knows exactly what his style is. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star further added that in his eyes, Depay is arguably one of the “major talents in Europe” and one that deserves a move to a bigger side.
"I think Memphis Depay is one of the major talents in Europe at this moment. He had a serious injury, but he is a player that has to be at a big club sooner or later. If it is meant to be Barcelona, it will be better for them. Koeman and him worked very well together [in the past]," Seedorf told Stats Perform News in an exclusive interview.
"Sincerely, Koeman has done a great job with the national team, and especially with players like Memphis Depay, giving them the necessary trust to come out and show their talent. I am convinced that any big club that signs him will be delighted with his talent."
