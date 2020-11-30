Memphis Depay is one of Europe’s top talents and would shine at Barcelona, proclaims Clarence Seedorf

Not only that, reports indicate that despite the forward’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona are looking to get a move done in the winter window. While many are concerned at that fact, Clarence Seedorf has admitted that the move would see Depay shine at Barcelona especially since Koeman knows exactly what his style is. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star further added that in his eyes, Depay is arguably one of the “major talents in Europe” and one that deserves a move to a bigger side.