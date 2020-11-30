ISL 2020-21 | We will stick to our style of play, reveals Sergio Lobera

When the curtains were drawn to the transfer window, Mumbai City FC not only looked like they had the best team on paper but also gave us expectations of taking the league by storm. But, as of now, they have not lived up to the hype, having lost the first game to Northeast United FC, while edging past FC Goa narrowly, by a solitary goal. In spite of the lacklustre display, their head coach Sergio Lobera insists on sticking to their style of play and implement it in the best way possible going forward.