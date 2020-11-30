ISL 2020-21 | We will stick to our style of play, reveals Sergio Lobera

Today at 3:06 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has asserted that he is not going to change his style of play even though they did not play as per their potential in the opening two matches. The ‘Islanders’ will face the debutants SC East Bengal in their next match on Tuesday evening.
When the curtains were drawn to the transfer window, Mumbai City FC not only looked like they had the best team on paper but also gave us expectations of taking the league by storm. But, as of now, they have not lived up to the hype, having lost the first game to Northeast United FC, while edging past FC Goa narrowly, by a solitary goal. In spite of the lacklustre display, their head coach Sergio Lobera insists on sticking to their style of play and implement it in the best way possible going forward.
"The most important thing as a coach is to implement my style. It is non-negotiable. I try to make the best of the quality that I have. To implement a new idea will take time. The short pre-season made things more difficult. We had only three sessions with the full squad. But this is no excuse. We need to be competitive and win games. We have to implement our style of play,” said Sergio Lobera, ahead of Tuesday’s game against SC East Bengal.
It was a penalty kick awarded in the dying seconds of the match against FC Goa that allowed Sergio Lobera’s boys to walk away with full points. Otherwise, the ‘Islanders’ were pretty ordinary throughout the game, even though FC Goa were reduced to 10 men as early as in the 40th minute.
“We lost possession a lot of times in the previous match. It is very important to keep the ball. Losing the ball makes the game very open. That is not an ideal situation for us. All games are important to win. It gives you confidence. Everyone wants to win as this is a short season. We have to get more points as soon as possible. I'm happy with the response from my team after losing the first game," added the manager.
