ISL 2020-21 | We were tired in the last 20-30 minutes, admits Kibu Vicuna

"We didn't start the match well but from the middle of the first half we started to play better and had the ball and gave crosses in the opponent half. In the second half it was very even, I think we were tired in the last 20-30 minutes because we played on Thursday. My feeling is that if we play in the same conditions as the opponents (playing their second game instead of third) we get the three points," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match conference.