ISL 2020-21 | We were tired in the last 20-30 minutes, admits Kibu Vicuna

Today at 12:15 PM
Kerala Blasters FC coach Kibu Vicuna feels that his players were tired in the last 20-30 minutes of the game against Chennaiyin FC, which was one of the main reasons for the stalemate last Sunday evening. The ‘Manjapaddas’ are yet to win a game from the three matches they have played so far.
Having inspired in the opening game against ATK-Mohun Bagan in spite of a 0-1 loss, much was expected from Kerala Blasters FC in the following games. But, as it turned out, they gave away a two-goal lead against Northeast United FC, while played out a stalemate during their game against Chennaiyin FC last Sunday evening. Their head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that his players were tired in the last 20-30 minutes of the game, which proved vital in the context of the game.
"We didn't start the match well but from the middle of the first half we started to play better and had the ball and gave crosses in the opponent half. In the second half it was very even, I think we were tired in the last 20-30 minutes because we played on Thursday. My feeling is that if we play in the same conditions as the opponents (playing their second game instead of third) we get the three points," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match conference.
Much was expected from English striker Gary Hooper in the ongoing season, but so far he failed to impress in the tournament, apart from a spot-kick in the last game. Kibu Vicuna feels that the footballer needs some time to get used to the conditions and bring out his natural game in the competition this season.
"We expect goals from Gary. He needs time also to play with the team, to know the team. To know his teammates and for sure Gary is going to have a good season," added Vicuna.
