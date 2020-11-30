ISL 2020-21 | We were in control for majority of the game, claims Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC started the campaign on a high, having edged past Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their opening match, wherein they looked like a well-set team. The expectations were higher in the second game against a jubilant Kerala Blasters FC side, but they were held to a 0-0 draw at the GMC Stadium, last Sunday evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ could have walked away with full points, had they converted from the spot in the 76th minute. Their coach Csaba Laszlo admitted that they dominated the majority of the game, but lacked the quality to score the winner.