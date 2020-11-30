ISL 2020-21 | We allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game, admits Owen Coyle

Today at 9:22 AM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle has admitted that they have allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game, eventually giving away a two-goal lead. Their goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was sent off in the 74th minute of the game, following they conceded two goals to split points on Sunday evening.
Jamshedpur FC lost the opening match to jubilant Chennaiyin FC squad, but they were in the game till the last minute of the match. Owen Coyle expected a better display from his boys in their game against Odisha FC and they delivered having taken a 2-0 lead in the first itself by virtue of a brace from Nerijus Valskis. But, they failed to keep up the momentum in the second half, got reduced to 10 men and gave away the lead to split points in the end. Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle feels that they allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game in the second half.
“We’ll I think in the first half we were brilliant, we dictated the game, two goals up, it could have been three or four, we were in total control of the match. And we stretched it to through the first half, we had to pass the ball and pass it sharply. I thought our passing was not as good as in the first half and we allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game. They had nothing to lose with two goals down, they were throwing men forward and we should have done better game management,” said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.
Goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was shown the marching orders in the 74th minute, while the numerical superiority was evident on the pitch. Diego Mauricio pulled one back in the 77th minute and levelled the scores in stoppage time to snatch away a point from the game. According to Coyle, the sending off was a major turning point in the game
“That said, the sending off (TP Rehenesh) was a huge turning point in the game. I think a yellow could have sufficed. In the first half, when the boys stopped there for a penalty, stopped the ball in the line with his hand, but he was given a yellow card, then we were given a red for something outside the box. So, that was hard to take. But, even that being said, with 2-0 up and 10 men, we should have been in a position to see off the game. That was a big disappointment for us,” added the Odisha FC coach.
