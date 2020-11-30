ISL 2020-21 | We allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game, admits Owen Coyle

“We’ll I think in the first half we were brilliant, we dictated the game, two goals up, it could have been three or four, we were in total control of the match. And we stretched it to through the first half, we had to pass the ball and pass it sharply. I thought our passing was not as good as in the first half and we allowed Odisha FC to get back into the game. They had nothing to lose with two goals down, they were throwing men forward and we should have done better game management,” said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.