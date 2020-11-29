Up to Antonio Conte to evaluate and then make decision on Christian Eriksen, claims Giuseppe Marotta
Today at 7:34 PM
In light of rumours over Christian Eriksen’s future, Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that the final decision will be left to Antonio Conte. The 28-year-old has endured a torrid time at the San Siro since his move in January 2020, with him struggling for playing time.
With Antonio Conte pushing for a move for Christian Eriksen, a lot was expected from the Danish international, with the 28-year-old coming off a great Tottenham spell. However, in the eleven months since the move from North London, Eriksen has struggled to make an impact with his playing time taking a serious hit this season. The 28-year-old has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the club with a large portion of them coming off the bench.
It has seen Eriksen claim that unless things change for him at Inter, then he would have to look at potentially leaving the club in the upcoming January window. However, in light of the comments, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that it’s up to Antonio Conte to make decisions over Eriksen’s “functionality” and his ability to play in Conte’s system. Marotta further added that while Eriksen “is a very good player”, the club will take a look at the situation in January.
"If by January Eriksen has played little, he will himself ask to leave. We have to do it without any controversy from one side or the other, simply by considering it as a positive transfer move that has not been functioning for our technical-tactical needs. Will Eriksen be useful for this January's transfer window? Functional is the most correct term. It happens. Football history is full of cases like this; that there are players who turn out not to be functional to a guideline in the system of play," Marotta told Sky in Italy.
“It is up to the manager to evaluate this. Last January, we grabbed an opportunity; we signed the player for €20m, and he is a very good player. Then some difficulties can exist, but the manager has the right and the duty to pick the 11 players who give him more guarantee. Any ideas for his replacement? We always look at opportunities. It is not easy to find solutions that are suitable for us."
