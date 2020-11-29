Up to Antonio Conte to evaluate and then make decision on Christian Eriksen, claims Giuseppe Marotta

"If by January Eriksen has played little, he will himself ask to leave. We have to do it without any controversy from one side or the other, simply by considering it as a positive transfer move that has not been functioning for our technical-tactical needs. Will Eriksen be useful for this January's transfer window? Functional is the most correct term. It happens. Football history is full of cases like this; that there are players who turn out not to be functional to a guideline in the system of play," Marotta told Sky in Italy.