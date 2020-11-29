ISL 2020-21 | Think we deserved three points, admits Manuel Marquez Roca

Today at 11:25 AM
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca was convinced that Hyderabad FC deserved to win the game against Bengaluru FC, given the chances they created. The ‘Nizams’ have collected four points so far this season, with them placed at the third position on the points table behind Northeast United FC.
Hyderabad FC, contrary to popular opinion, started the Indian Super League with a bang, having edged past Odisha FC by 1-0 margin earlier this week. They were awaiting a tough competition against Bengaluru FC this Saturday evening, but it turned out to be an equally fought affair. In fact, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca is convinced that his team deserved to win the match, given the fact the number of chances they created.
"This is football. I think we deserved three points but in general, it was an equal game. Maybe we got more chances but in general, not many chances were created in the game and to me a goalless draw is not unfair. But if one team deserved to win today, it was Hyderabad," said Manuel Marquez Roca, during the post-match conference, following their 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC.
In spite of the stalemate, the Hyderabad FC boss was impressed with the Indian contingent, especially with the way they train every day. He added that the players have shown great personality in the two matches played so far and have been very calm overall.
"We know the quality of Chinglensana (Singh), (Ashis) Rai and Akash (Mishra). I am not very surprised because see every day how they train. The best thing about Hyderabad in these two games is the personality of the players. They are not scared and they are calm and I am very happy with my players," added the manager.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.