ISL 2020-21 | Our philosophy will remain same for every match, reveals Juan Ferrando

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has revealed that his team’s philosophy is the same for every game – that is to build the game and create space for a positional attack. In spite of showing promise, the ‘Gaurs’ have failed to win any of their matches so far in the tournament.
With their players of the previous season leaving the club for greener pastures, FC Goa management had serious gaps to fill. Having appointed Juan Ferrando as the head coach, the club made significant additions to their roster ahead of the new season, including big-money foreign recruits.
In spite of such amendments, their campaign has started on the wrong foot, having played out a draw against Bengaluru FC in the first game, while losing to Mumbai City FC in the following game. They are now set to face Northeast United FC, this Monday evening. But their head coach revealed that his team’s philosophy will remain same in every game - that is to build the game and create space for positional attack.
"Every game depends on a lot of details. Our philosophy is the same - to build the game and create space for positional attack. Sometimes, it depends on the moments, the minute of the game or substitutions. I'm very happy about the way the players are working and it's more or the less the same for the opponents. They (NorthEast) have very good players and are very aggressive in one against one. I think we will have a very good game on Monday,” said Juan Ferrando, ahead of Monday’s game against Northeast United.
It is not be noted that they have faced two of the best teams in the Indian Super League so far - Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City, which would give them a ray of hope of a better outcome when they lock horns with Northeast United FC on Monday. Ferrando also pointed out how they overturned a two-goal deficit against Bengaluru FC in their first game, having shown sparks of the quality of football they are capable of producing.
"For me, the experience is very good because I think the level of the league is very good with Indian and foreign players. In the last two games, we have faced some of the best teams of the league and we competed very well,” added the manager.
“It's not easy to play with 10 players against Mumbai. I'm very proud because we did a good job on the pitch and when the game finished, I could see the face of my team-mates and told them 'it's okay' because in football you have another opportunity in two-or-three days. Now Mumbai is the past and we can be focused on NorthEast.”
