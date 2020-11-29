ISL 2020-21 | Our philosophy will remain same for every match, reveals Juan Ferrando

"Every game depends on a lot of details. Our philosophy is the same - to build the game and create space for positional attack. Sometimes, it depends on the moments, the minute of the game or substitutions. I'm very happy about the way the players are working and it's more or the less the same for the opponents. They (NorthEast) have very good players and are very aggressive in one against one. I think we will have a very good game on Monday,” said Juan Ferrando, ahead of Monday’s game against Northeast United.