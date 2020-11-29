ISL 2020-21 | Morale of the team is very high, admits Gerard Nus

"Goa have the pressure to win. They have a huge squad in terms of quality and talent. They need to get the three points. All the games are in Goa. But we will be brave and go for the game. We are working hard to be competitive in every game. I am not surprised by the way we have played. That's the way we train. It is the resolve, passion and hard work we put in every training session. Everybody is working hard, both players and staff,” added the Northeast United FC coach.