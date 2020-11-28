Presser Watch 2020/21 | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard speak ahead of Gameweek 10

The 2020/21 Premier League season is back after a gruelling mid-week fixture ticket and the managers are out in full flow for more press-conferences ahead of another gameweek. There is a lot to say after what has been an intense week of European football, things get even more complicated.

In fine form, Manchester United have won three consecutive games across all competitions and the Red Devils are looking to extend that winning run. The fact that the Saints are winless in their last eight Premier League games against the United makes the game a tasty prospect for all involved especially a Manchester United side back in form. That saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s presser filled with questions about Bruno Fernandes, January window, Diego Maradona, and more.

"Of course, the game against Istanbul we had the spaces which we thought could suit the opposition. The game suited Marcus and Anthony, Mason can develop into one of the top No.9 in world football. Edinson has come in and showed a different way of playing. They are all capable of playing in all those positions."

The Cityzens are back in the Premier League although their poor form in both the league and the Champions League has many concerned. They did beat Olympiacos in the mid-week fixture but in a bland 1-0 that was never reminiscent of the Manchester City of the past. However, their league form has been poor, to say the least, with City sitting in 13th place. That saw Guardiola’s presser dominated by questions over Sergio Aguero’s contract, fans returning to stadiums, the Christmas fixture list, and more.

“He's going to give us a decision. He's still not in his best condition. His injury was long. He needs to be so sharp, the quality to score in the box we don't have doubts but he needs a bit of time, training sessions, and the minutes he will have. After he has seven months ahead to show. He deserves with the club the fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone.

“I was lucky to play as a manager with incredible players. He was one of these for sure. But as a human being, I've never found a big star to be like him.”

A London derby against hated rivals Tottenham is what faces Chelsea up next and the two sides are in great form going into the game. Spurs have lost just two games in the seventeen games they’ve played this season while the Blues are on a ten-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Not only that a win for Chelsea would see them leapfrog Tottenham and go into first place with only two points separating the two sides at the moment. It saw Frank Lampard’s presser filled with questions about Jose Mourinho, the Kane and Son partnership, and more.

“I have got no qualms about that record, fair play to them. I’m aware of their threats, the understanding is clear. It is something we have to be aware of, they are strong in lots of different areas and we have to try and nulify that. With players like Son and Kane, they have worked on that for years and I would love to get something here.

“You have to respect Tottenham and the way they are and the quality they have. They have ways where they can put pressure on you, they can counter-attack but I am not relying on that. You can’t look past Harry Kane’s relationship with Son at the moment.

Liverpool

Sixteen games played and Liverpool are slowly but steadily getting themselves back on track despite a series of serious injuries that looked like it would halt their progress. The Reds have lost four out of their sixteen games played so far and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the league with that stretching even longer before Atalanta beat them in the mid-week games. It saw Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference bombarded with questions about fitness, winning the league, about the early kick-offs, and more.

“My thoughts about this are clear. It's not the time to think about it now. I have to prepare for it. Looks like until the end of year it is only us [Weds/Sat]. Whatever I say doesn't help, so I stop talking. It's just a waste of time."

"The last thing I want is to create a headline but you say I've given up. I speak in a general way. A general problem. In this moment we play in 25 hours and I have to prepare a team. Weds/Sat 12.30, you have to ask other people why they do that. I don't have the answer."