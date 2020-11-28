ISL 2020-21 | We will try to work on our style of play, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 7:50 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has assured that they are going to work on their style of play and try to collect three points in their upcoming match against Kerala Blasters FC this Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC are yet to register their first win in the ISL this season.
Chennaiyin FC started with a win against Jamshedpur FC by a 2-1 margin, much to the delight of their fans, even though many did not expect such a result before the kick-off. Newly-appointed coach Csaba Laszlo has had a promising start in his new venture, which was evident from the way they played in the game. With a strong Kerala Blasters FC side up against them, the head coach feels that they would be able to win the tie if they work on their style of play.
"We have to control the game and sometimes, we have to also control ourselves. I think we will continue what we began with. We have our style and we will try to work on our style. Hopefully, we can collect three points which is the most important (thing)," said Csaba Laszlo, ahead of Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC’s campaign has hit a road bump already, having lost the first match to ATK-Mohun Bagan, while they conceded a two-goal lead to split points with Northeast United FC in the previous game. But, Csaba is wary of the fact that their coach Kibu Vicuna is not new to the Indian football circuit and will give a tough fight in the upcoming match.
"We know our opponent (Kerala Blasters) very well. The coach (Kibu Vicuna) spends his second year in India and knows Indian football very well but generally, he's new in the team. I am also new but the most important thing is the reaction from the team," added the Chennaiyin FC head coach.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.