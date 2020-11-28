ISL 2020-21 | We will try to work on our style of play, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC started with a win against Jamshedpur FC by a 2-1 margin, much to the delight of their fans, even though many did not expect such a result before the kick-off. Newly-appointed coach Csaba Laszlo has had a promising start in his new venture, which was evident from the way they played in the game. With a strong Kerala Blasters FC side up against them, the head coach feels that they would be able to win the tie if they work on their style of play.