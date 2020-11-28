ISL 2020-21 | We were not brave enough in the previous game, admits Stuart Baxter

“If you look that possession in general, then it was long way what where we need to be. Tactically, the balance was wrong. We ended up being very separated, we couldn’t get support up to the front players. The midfielders were deep and then mentally, whether it was the first game we played, or the young players were nervous, or the balance of the team preventing it, we weren’t very brave with the ball and taking responsibility. We’ve changed the shape a little bit in the training, encouraged the players to relax a little bit more on the ball. It’s looked better,” said Stuart Baxter, during the pre-match press conference.