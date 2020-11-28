ISL 2020-21 | We have shown glimpses of what we can become, admits Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal slumped to a 0-2 defeat in their first-ever match in the Indian Super League, against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan, in Goa. After a dull first half where both the sides struggled to find the goalmouth, Roy Krishna drew first blood in the 49th minute. In spite of a flurry of attacks from SC East Bengal to find the equaliser, it was super-sub Manvir Singh who put the last nail in the coffin by doubling the lead with a stunner in the 85th minute. In spite of the result, SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler believes that the players have shown glimpses of what they can produce as a team.