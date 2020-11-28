ISL 2020-21 | I'm satisfied with the fantastic performance, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 12:34 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas was overjoyed with the fantastic performance they’ve put in against arch-rivals SC East Bengal. With two wins from as many matches, the ‘green and maroon’ brigade is sitting at the top of the points table, having collected six points so far.
ATK-Mohun Bagan had everything going in their favour in the build-up to the first-ever ‘Kolkata Derby’ in the Indian Super League, having won their first game against Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener. SC East Bengal, on the contrary, made their debut in the top-flight with inadequate preparation time ahead of the game. Quite naturally, ATK-Mohun Bagan trumped their rivals with a clinical performance, registering a 2-0 win, while their coach Antonio Lopez Habas was delighted with the performance.
"I'm satisfied because the team, the players put out a fantastic performance and big effort. I am very happy,” said Antonio Lopez Habas, following the win over SC East Bengal.
After a dull first half, it was Roy Krishna’s goal that put ATK-Mohun Bagan in the driver’s seat, with more than 40 minutes left on the clock. Even though SC East Bengal accelerated to get the equalizer, it was Manvir Singh, who scored the second for Bagan and snatched the game away for good. According to him, ATK-Mohun Bagan were superior than the opponents in the game, even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade had more possession throughout the game.
"I think we decide the game with the score. We were superior to our opponent. This is football. it is a transition between attack and defence (and vice versa). I don't understand football which is only attacking or only defence," added Habas.
