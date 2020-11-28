ISL 2020-21 | I'm satisfied with the fantastic performance, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

After a dull first half, it was Roy Krishna’s goal that put ATK-Mohun Bagan in the driver’s seat, with more than 40 minutes left on the clock. Even though SC East Bengal accelerated to get the equalizer, it was Manvir Singh, who scored the second for Bagan and snatched the game away for good. According to him, ATK-Mohun Bagan were superior than the opponents in the game, even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade had more possession throughout the game.