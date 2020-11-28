If asked to manage Derby County then that will see me retire from playing, admits Wayne Rooney
Today at 5:38 PM
Derby County player/coach Wayne Rooney has confessed that if he is asked to become their manager on a full-time basis then it will see him retire from playing football. The former England captain is amongst the many candidates that the Rams are considering to replace the outgoing Philip Cocu.
With Philip Cocu sacked from his job as Derby County manager following a terrible run of games for the Rams, the club are now looking at new people to take over. It has seen quite a few names linked with the job over the last few weeks although while the Rams have appointed a four-man coaching team to replace him, they are looking for a more permanent replacement. The club has been run by Wayne Rooney alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given, and Justin Walker.
However, Rooney has been one of the standout names mentioned with reports indicating that the former Manchester United man is in the running for the job. That has seen the former England captain admit that if he does take over as manager full-time then it will mean the end of his playing career. Rooney further added that if he is just a part of the coaching staff then he’ll continue playing and coaching like he is doing right now.
"If I'm managing the team for a longer scale, I don't think it's possible to manage and play, so that [no longer playing] is a possibility. If I'm not managing the team, and I'm part of the coaching staff then I'll continue to play, but if I'm asked to manage the team on a full-time basis then, of course, that will be the end of my playing days, yes," Rooney told Sky Sports.
