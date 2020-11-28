Everton are better side compared to last season and we’re looking to improve, admits Carlo Ancelotti

With a year at Everton approaching for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian has admitted that his side has improved a lot in the year and that their aim is to keep getting better. The Toffees had a fantastic start to the season but while results have petered off, they sit within four points off the top.

Nobody expected Carlo Ancelotti to sign for Everton especially with bigger jobs available for the Italian boss after he left Napoli. However, somehow, the Toffees managed to snatch the former AC Milan boss from under everyone’s nose and signed him to a long-term deal. That has proved to be a great move for the club with them thriving under the Italian’s influence last season as he dragged them from out of the relegation zone.

So much so, that their fantastic start to the season has seen many fans and critics believing that the club have a chance to do something more than just finishing among the top half. It has seen Carlo Ancelotti admit that while things have improved for the team and he expects that to keep happening as the months roll by. The Everton boss further added that he has had a great time with the team and believes that can continue.

"I can say a lot of things about this. This year has flown by and a lot of things have happened. We've all had a difficult period with the lockdown but I think most about the fantastic reception that I received and using the time to have a look around the area where I live. I've really enjoyed my time, and from a sporting aspect I feel the team has improved. We're better compared to last season and our aim is always to get better," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

One man who has really thrived under Ancelotti’s tenure has been Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the Englishman leading the race for the golden boot with ten goals in nine appearances. That was the case last season as well with him netting ten goals after Ancelotti arrived and played a key role as the Toffees moved up the table. However, the Italian admitted that he hasn’t set Calvert-Lewin any targets but wants to see the striker do a lot more for the team and score goals.

"No, I haven't personally. I'm really not so interested in the target of the individual but for the squad to be competitive. It's true that Dominic is helping us at this moment really well and is doing a fantastic job, and I hope he can continue doing that. But the target isn't just scoring goals, but primarily to work well for the team - like the others.

"He's improved a lot in the box [during the past year]. He's more focused now in the box and for this reason, we can use his qualities better. He's fast and he's good with his head and so in the box, compared to last season, he's now more focused on playing in the final third and his finishing," he added.