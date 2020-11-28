Don’t listen to rumours because I’m proud of what we’re doing at Southampton, proclaims Ralph Hasenhuttl
Today at 5:11 PM
In lieu of the speculation linking him with a move away, Ralph Hasenhuttl has confessed that he has no plans of leaving as he is proud of the work they’re doing at Southampton. The Austrian has worked wonders at the St Mary’s and it has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
Few expected Ralph Hasenhuttl to turn things around when he arrived at Southampton especially with the Saints on the verge of being relegated to the Championship. But the Austrian’s impact at the club has been profund as he steered them away from the relegation zone and towards mid-table security in his first season despite being on a small transfer budget. That hasn’t changed this season with the Saints reaching the top of the table for the first time in 32 years.
While their tenure at the top only lasted a few days, the plaudits and the improvement that Hasenhuttl has made to Southampton has seen him become a wanted manager. It has seen links to some of Europe’s biggest sides including Manchester United although the Austrian has refuted any claims that he wants to leave St Mary’s. Instead. Hasenhuttl has admitted that he’s happy at the club and believes that they’re in the midst of doing something special.
"It is not really something I listen to. I find myself listening to the radio when they talk about football, it is interesting to hear. My only interest is what happens at this club. I signed a long-term contract, the way we are improving this club gives me so much joy. I think there is something special growing here," Hasenhuttl said, reported Goal.
