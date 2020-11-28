Barcelona come to terms on wage deferral that could save club upto €172 million

However, the club are still struggling with their salary cap reduced by almost €300 million for the 2020/21 season. That combined with the fact that the club have struggled to come to an agreement over a wage deferral has seen them struggle. But that has now changed with the club announcing that they have come to an agreement in principle that “allows an adjustment to salaries”. ESPN has reported that the agreement is player specific and they will be remunerated over the coming seasons.