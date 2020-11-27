Players don’t make league great but would love Lionel Messi to retire in Spain, admits Javier Tebas

Yet despite that Javier Tebas, in August, admitted that the league is more than Lionel Messi with it capable of surviving even if the Argentine left for England. The La Liga president has reiterated the same once again and admitted that while “players are important, they are no essential” to helping a league thrive. Tebas further added that the Spanish top tier has “created a unique product” and will be watched even after Messi leaves although he would love to see him end his career in Spain.