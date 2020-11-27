Players don’t make league great but would love Lionel Messi to retire in Spain, admits Javier Tebas
Today at 5:33 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas has confessed that while players, even Lionel Messi, don’t make a league great, he would love to see Messi continue playing in Spain for many years. The Argentine’s contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of this season and he has been linked with a move away.
With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Spain for Juventus and Italy in 2018 for a club-record €100 million fee, many expected the La Liga to struggle to attract attention again. However, that hasn’t been the case with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid proving to be just as worthy an attraction as the Portuguese legend. But with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi potentially on his way out, fans and critics are concerned yet again especially with the Argentine’s contract expiring at the end of the current season.
Yet despite that Javier Tebas, in August, admitted that the league is more than Lionel Messi with it capable of surviving even if the Argentine left for England. The La Liga president has reiterated the same once again and admitted that while “players are important, they are no essential” to helping a league thrive. Tebas further added that the Spanish top tier has “created a unique product” and will be watched even after Messi leaves although he would love to see him end his career in Spain.
"I remember I said [back in August] that Messi was not essential. We are working in the event that [Messi's departure] happens one day. Players are very important but they are not essential. Any league which manages itself based on what player it will add makes a mistake. Stars can help you in certain regions but in order to be global, you need to have a good product," Tebas said, reported ESPN.
“We have created a unique product. We have already signed our audiovisual rights for the next four seasons and in none of those contracts does it state that we will be paid less if these players leave. But I insist, I would like Messi to continue many years here. He is the best football player in the history and my wish is for him to end his playing career in Spain."
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Javier Tebas
- Pep Guardiola
- La Liga
- Champions League
- Juventus Fc
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.