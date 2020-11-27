Our aim is to be top team in London and that is what we are fighting for, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta

While Frank Lampard and Chelsea managed the league double over Tottenham last time around, the game revolved more around the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Lampard. This was the first time the duo had faced each other as managers with Lampard walking away as winners on both occasions. But in light of their second clash this season, the story has been written along the same lines although the fact that it is a London derby is lost on no one.

The first ended in a Chelsea defeat in the EFL Cup after a penalty shoot-out although there is plenty to play for in their first league encounter. The Blues sit two points behind Spurs which means a win will see Lampard’s side move into first. But Cesar Azpilicueta admitted that the derby is a game that everyone looks forward too especially after the 2016 Battle of the Bridge. The Blues captain further added that the Blues have a good record against their rivals and are looking forward to showing them who is the number one side in London.

“It's one of those kinds of games when you usually feel a special atmosphere at the Bridge and that game [in 2016], we were having a terrible season, we were losing 2-0 at half-time. But, in the second half, the electricity around the stadium... I think something clicked that day that even though we were not playing for anything, just to not let Tottenham win the league. It was not only the game, it was the title race as well that they were involved in,” Azpilicueta told the Telegraph.

“Every year is different and we had a very good record against them until two or three seasons ago when we lost, but, hopefully, we can keep beating them at the Bridge. We always try to be the top team in London and we want to be at the top because that means we are the No.1. That's what we fight for. We are in good form and, hopefully, we can improve on last season and now reach higher levels.”