Liverpool to play Champions League group stage clash against FC Midtjylland in Dortmund

While a 2-0 loss to Atalanta hands Liverpool a tougher chance of qualifying for the round of 16, the prospect of doing so is well within Jurgen Klopp’s reach. The Reds host Ajax in their fifth Champions League group stage game where a win would be more than enough to ensure that Liverpool make the next round comfortably. However, their final group stage game was set to take place in Demark against FC Midtjylland although that is no longer the case.