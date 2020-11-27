Liverpool to play Champions League group stage clash against FC Midtjylland in Dortmund
Today at 5:36 PM
Because of travel restrictions over the coronavirus, UEFA have revealed that Liverpool’s final Champions League group stage game against FC Midtjylland will take place in Dortmund. This is because of the new quarantine rules imposed by the UK Government which has seen it been rescheduled.
While a 2-0 loss to Atalanta hands Liverpool a tougher chance of qualifying for the round of 16, the prospect of doing so is well within Jurgen Klopp’s reach. The Reds host Ajax in their fifth Champions League group stage game where a win would be more than enough to ensure that Liverpool make the next round comfortably. However, their final group stage game was set to take place in Demark against FC Midtjylland although that is no longer the case.
ESPN and Sky Sports have reported that the game won’t be taking place in Demark because of the UK Government's quarantine rules. It would force Liverpool to spend 14 days in quarantine which has reportedly seen UEFA change the location to Germany and Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park instead. The Liverpool boss is no stranger to the stadium with him having spent seven years in Dortmund before signing for the Reds and the German side confirmed the news in a statement.
"The UEFA Champions League group match between Midtjylland and Liverpool on 9 December will be held at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK (kick-off 18:55 CET). The reason for the change in venue is the UK coronavirus regulations, which dictate that people returning from Denmark must spend 14 days in quarantine. Instead, Midtjylland and Liverpool - led by former BVB coach Jurgen Klopp - will now go head-to-head in Dortmund," a statement released by Borussia Dortmund said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.