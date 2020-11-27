ISL 2020-21 | So proud about the performance tonight, exclaims Gerard Nus

Today at 12:44 PM
Northeast United FC coach Gerard Nus believes the team showed character during their tie against Kerala Blasters FC, having overturned a two-goal deficit to clinch one vital point. They could have walk-off with three points, if not for a missed penalty in the 66th minute by Kwesi Appiah.
The ‘Highlanders’ stunned by edging past a star-studded Mumbai City FC side in their season opener, with them high on confidence going into their next game. Even though they were trailing by two goals till the 51st minute against Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday evening, they staged a fighting comeback and pulled back the deficit to earn a valuable win from the fixture. Their head coach Gerard Nus was pleased with how the players showed character, kept the possession, and executed combinations to make a comeback when the situation was not in their favour.
"I think we showed today that we can adapt to the situation. We are a team that can come back into the game even if the situation is not in our favour. We showed character, we showed how good we can defend but we also definitely showed how we can keep possession, execute combinations. We had many more chances than them, we had a lot of possession. So proud about the performance tonight," said Gerard Nus, during the post-match conference.
Kerala Blasters FC played exceptionally well in the first-half, having drawn first blood in the 5th minute itself while doubling the lead in the stoppage time. But, eventually, they succumbed to the pressure created by Northeast United, conceding two goals in the end, which could have ended in a loss for them, if the ‘Highlanders’ hadn’t missed a penalty kick.
"We conceded two goals because they are a really good side. You see the first one, that set-piece, something that we knew about but the team did really well and they have fantastic players, a great coach and this happens," added the manager.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.