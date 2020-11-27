ISL 2020-21 | Ready to play with the different game plan against Hyderabad FC, asserts Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC were sailing at a certain point of time in their opening game against FC Goa , having led by two goals, but fate had other plans. Igor Angulo’s double strike steadied the ship for FC Goa and robbed Bengaluru FC a couple of points in the process. After almost a one-week gap, the Bengaluru-based side is set to face the likes of Hyderabad at the Fatorda Stadium, with their coach stating that they are going to play with a different game plan in the upcoming match.

"Against Hyderabad, we have a different match plan. All the players are ready...I mean all the players. The younger payers, the seven foreign players are alll ready. It is just the start and we don't know how it is going to end. We watched their (Hyderabad's) victory against Odisha. We are expecting a tough game," said Carles Cudrat, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Giving away a two-goal lead was not a promising sign in the opening match, but Carles agreed that the players were not in the best shape going into the game against FC Goa. But, they have worked hard during the break and now fitter than were a week before, with some of the players even taking the field just 10 days after training, in their opening game.

"We are training hard. We got six more days to prepare. Some of the players had been training for two weeks and now they have three weeks. We are much fitter (than we were in the last game). We had some chances to make the scoreline bigger. Sunil (Chhetri) missed one chance from a counter-attack. Fran (Gonzalez) could have headed one from a free-kick. Some players were not ready for 90 minutes and we had to make substitutions,” explained Carles.