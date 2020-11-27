ISL 2020-21 | Disappointed that we lost two points, regrets Kibu Vicuna

Today at 12:47 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is disappointed that they lost two points against Northeast United FC, even though they were leading 2-0 till the 51st minute. The Blasters are yet to win a game in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, having lost the season opener to ATK-Mohun Bagan.
Though Kerala Blasters FC were handed a 0-1 defeat by ATK-Mohun Bagan in the first game, they were the dominant side statistically. They were desperately looking for a win against Northeast United FC and get their campaign flowing, but eventually gave away a two-goal lead and split points. Their head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that they were very upset and disappointed on losing two points from Thursday’s game.
"I think we played really well in the first half, we had the ball, we controlled the match but after the first goal the match was very open and we don't like it when the matches are open. I think we are on our way but we're of course very upset and disappointed because today we lost two points," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match conference.
Spanish playmaker Sergio Cidoncha impressed during the course of the match and even scored the first goal of the game in the 5th minute. Kibu Vicuna lauded the efforts of the Cidoncha, while he also informed that Sahal Abdul Samad was overlooked for the match as he was not fit to play.
"Yes, I think Sergio is playing really well, he scored a goal and he participated really well during the match. Sahal was not ready physically to play this match. Hopefully, he is ready to play in the next game," added the manager.
