Borussia Dortmund are planning for the long term with Erling Haaland, asserts Michael Zorc
Today at 6:47 PM
In light of the speculation surrounding Erling Haaland’s future, Borussia Dortmund direction Michael Zorc has asserted that the club are planning their long-term future around the forward. The 20-year-old has had a sensational time since signing for the German side with 33 goals in 31 appearances.
While the world knew exactly what Erling Haaland could do after his sensational debut in the Champions League last season, few expected the Norwegian to keep scoring. But that is exactly what he has done with 33 goals in 31 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since signing for them in the January 2020 transfer window. Not only that, he’s become the quickest player in Champions League history to score fifteen goals doing in just twelve appearances.
It has seen the 20-year-old’s stock shoot up considerably with rumours about a €75 million, that activates in 2022, called a bargain for Haaland. However, despite the speculation and links with a move to some of Europe’s best sides, Michael Zorc has confessed that Dortmund have planned their long term future around the striker. The Borussia Dortmund director further added that there are no plans to ground Haaland either as he is showing a lot of positive improvement and his confidence is only a boost to that.
"We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all. I will see him with us for a long time. You don't have to ground him at all. He exudes such a positive dynamic. Why should we slow it down now? He is leading the way, that is very good for us. I do not believe in artificially slowing positive developments,” Zorc said, reported Goal.
