Thiago Alcantara can repeat Bayern Munich success with Liverpool, reveals Xabi Alonso
Today at 6:57 PM
Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso has opined that Thiago Alcantara can repeat the success that he had in Germany with the Reds at Anfield over the next few years. The Spaniard signed for Liverpool over the summer but has been forced to endure an injury hit start to his season.
Despite his injury history, many considered Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara, arguably the best midfielder in the world, to be a serious coup especially since the Spaniard signed for £20 million. But, the 29-year-old has been forced to endure a frustrating start to his time at Anfield with injuries and a positive COVID-19 test affecting his time so far. Yet despite that, the Spaniard has been impressive and offered early glimpses of what he can do in his limited minutes so far.
It has given many Liverpool fans hope that a fully-fit and firing Thiago could potentially transform their team especially in light of Diogo Jota’s success with the Reds so far. That has been reiterated by Xabi Alonso as the Spaniard believes that Thiago can replicate the success that he had at Bayern with the Reds at Anfield. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder further added that the 29-year-old could offer Liverpool another dimension while helping take their football to another level.
“I have loved watching Thiago Alcantara, the way he has been able to connect with the attacking players, helping to defend with his special qualities. He’s a great friend, but above that, he’s become one of the best midfielders, and he’s a fabulous, intelligent, interesting, fun guy to be around in a training session and a dressing room,” Alonso told UEFA’s official website.
“He loves football; he shows that with his personality and with the way he plays. He’s able to connect with his team-mates very easily. He’s done it fantastically at Bayern, and I feel that he’s going to do it in the same way at Liverpool, and I love it.”
