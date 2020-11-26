Thiago Alcantara can repeat Bayern Munich success with Liverpool, reveals Xabi Alonso

It has given many Liverpool fans hope that a fully-fit and firing Thiago could potentially transform their team especially in light of Diogo Jota’s success with the Reds so far. That has been reiterated by Xabi Alonso as the Spaniard believes that Thiago can replicate the success that he had at Bayern with the Reds at Anfield. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder further added that the 29-year-old could offer Liverpool another dimension while helping take their football to another level.