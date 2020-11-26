Jose Mourinho is the right man to help Tottenham win a trophy, asserts Lucas Moura

“We are building a very good mentality for the season and we made very good signings in the summer. We know how difficult it is but why not to think to win the Premier League? We have the capacity to win. Every game that we play, every time we are on the pitch, we need to think we are able to win the Premier League. Mourinho wants to win a trophy here. He knows we are capable of winning. We have all that we need to win,” Moura said, reported the Guardian.