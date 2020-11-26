Jose Mourinho is the right man to help Tottenham win a trophy, asserts Lucas Moura
Today at 2:49 PM
With Tottenham currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Lucas Moura believes that they can go all the way and win the league if they trust in themselves and Jose Mourinho. Spurs have had a fantastic start to their 2020/21 season with just two losses in their opening sixteen games.
Despite an encouraging summer transfer window which saw Tottenham sign Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty amongst others, few expected Spurs to be top of the table nine games into the season. But that’s exactly where Jose Mourinho and his side are perched after nine games with just one loss in the league and one loss in the Europa League after sixteen games. It has many fans and critics alike shocked at the performances that Spurs have put up with many harbouring claims of a title challenge.
That is especially in light of Manchester City’s struggles in the league with the Cityzens sitting in thirteenth place after eight league games. It has seen Lucas Moura admit that Tottenham do have a chance to lift their first Premier League title but only if they believe in themselves and in manager Jose Mourinho’s tactics. The Spurs forward further added that “Mourinho wants to win a trophy” with the club and the players need to keep the faith because he has a great feeling about this season.
“We are building a very good mentality for the season and we made very good signings in the summer. We know how difficult it is but why not to think to win the Premier League? We have the capacity to win. Every game that we play, every time we are on the pitch, we need to think we are able to win the Premier League. Mourinho wants to win a trophy here. He knows we are capable of winning. We have all that we need to win,” Moura said, reported the Guardian.
"He’s the right man to bring us to the trophy. We just need to trust in him and believe in ourselves. Now is the time. We have a great manager, we have great players and we need to speak about this. I have a very good feeling about this season. We need to think of every game like a final. We need to believe and trust in our team, our club and believe it’s possible because in football everything is possible.”
