ISL 2020-21 | You should play sensibly and not get carried away in Derbies, opines Robbie Fowler

Today at 8:01 PM
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler feels that players need to play sensibly in big matches such as the ‘Kolkata Derby’ as players often get carried away by the occasion. This is the first fixture between the arch-rivals in the Indian Super League, while East Bengal will make its debut in the same.
A few months, there was still a cloud in the air regarding East Bengal’s participation in the Indian Super League, but with the help of the West Bengal government, the century-old club managed to rope in Shree Cements as their investors, sneaking into the tournament in the last hour. From there on, it has been a smooth ride for them, having roped in big shot European footballers, while appointing Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach. The former footballer - a veteran of many Derbies during his playing days feels that they should play sensibly in the high-voltage clash against Mohun Bagan this Friday evening.
“The derbies are huge games. They mean a lot to the fans and of course, they mean a lot to the players. But the important thing is you got to go into them and try to use your head. You got to try and be sensible. In these types of games, the players can’t get carried away. You will dive into tackles, you will get too enthusiastic. So in this case, let’s try and play sensibly,” said Robbie Fowler, ahead of the ‘Kolkata Derby.’
This is the first time both the Kolkata giants are making their appearance in the Indian Super League. But, Robbie Fowler feels that the game is important not only because it’s the biggest fixture in the Indian football calendar, but also due to the fact that they are going to play for the first time as a team and an opportunity to showcase their potential.
“It’s a massive game not because we are playing ATK Mohun Bagan, it’s important to us because it’s our first game as a team. It’s a big game. It’s huge for the fans. It’s probably one of the biggest games in India. But it’s also a chance for us to go out there and show everyone what type of team we are. The type of game where we can show our identity and what we are working on, on the training pitch,” added the manager.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.