ISL 2020-21 | We dominated the game, created chances and scored, admits Sergio Lobera

Sergio Lobera, with arguably the best squad in the tournament at his disposal, suffered an unexpected loss against Northeast United in their opening match. With him up against FC Goa, his former club, the onus was on Lobera to register the first win of the season and also prove a point to his former employers. Mumbai City FC eventually claimed the bragging rights, even though the winner came in the dying minutes of the game. But, the manager was pleased with the way they dominated the game, even though the win could have been more convincing.