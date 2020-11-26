ISL 2020-21 | We dominated the game, created chances and scored, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 3:38 PM
Mumbai City FC’s coach Sergio Lobera breathed a sigh of relief, following their 1-0 win over FC Goa last night, with the Spaniard pleased with the way they dominated the game. Reduced to 10-men, FC Goa was tried hard to escape with a point but conceded in the stoppage time of the second half.
Sergio Lobera, with arguably the best squad in the tournament at his disposal, suffered an unexpected loss against Northeast United in their opening match. With him up against FC Goa, his former club, the onus was on Lobera to register the first win of the season and also prove a point to his former employers. Mumbai City FC eventually claimed the bragging rights, even though the winner came in the dying minutes of the game. But, the manager was pleased with the way they dominated the game, even though the win could have been more convincing.
“The most important thing is to create chances and I am very happy and proud of my players because I think the substitutions were good and the players who came in from the bench, their attitude was amazing. We dominated the game, played well, created chances and finally, we scored. It is not easy. We dominated the game against NorthEast United with 10 players and I am very happy with these three points,” said Sergio Lobera, after Wednesday’s game.
Surprisingly, Sergio Lobera did not start with Bartholomew Ogbeche, having introduced him in the 71st minute behind lone striker Adam le Fondre, who eventually netted the winner. When asked regarding Ogbeche’s new role, Lobera was swift to point out that he needed players to arrive in the box, stating that Ogbeche did exactly what he wanted from him.
“We needed more players to arrive in the box. I think Ogbeche arrived very well from the second line. We changed the full-backs to produce maximum crosses and finish those. We created a lot of chances with this kind of football. I am very happy with all the changes and Ogbeche played very well in that position and he understands very well what I want,” added the coach.
