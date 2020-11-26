ISL 2020-21 | Prefer not to speak about referees, exclaims Juan Ferrando

Mumbai City FC locking horns with FC Goa was supposed to be one of the most awaited matches of the season, but it turned out to be a one-sided affair in the end. While the match was going at a favourable pace in the first half, FC Goa’s Redeem Tlang was shown the marching orders in the 40th minute, swaying the game in favour of Mumbai City FC, with them eventually netting the winner in the dying minutes of the match. Distraught with the sending off, FC Goa head coach refused to spare words regarding the refereeing, even though his team worked very hard on Wednesday evening.