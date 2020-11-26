ISL 2020-21 | It's better for East Bengal because we don't know how they play, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 8:02 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted that he has only a little information regarding Robbie Fowler's playing style, but that won’t keep SC East Bengal in an advantageous position. Friday’s game would be the first-ever ‘Kolkata Derby’ in the history of the Indian Super League.
ATK-Mohun Bagan started their campaign with a win in the season opener against Kerala Blasters FC, with Roy Krishna netting the winner. The ‘green and maroon’ brigade will be up against arch-rivals SC East Bengal in what would be the first-ever ‘Kolkata Derby’ in the Indian Super League. Even though their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted that he has little information regarding the playing style of his counterpart Robbie Fowler, it doesn’t imply that SC East Bengal will have a head start before the ball kicks-off.
"We have information about Fowler's last job in Australia with Brisbane (Roar). I had to see their performance, behaviour, system and many things but the information we have is little. Maybe it's good that we played a match and maybe it's better for East Bengal because we don't know how East Bengal plays. It's something that we have to accept in a competition. For me, it's not an advantage (for East Bengal). I don't worry. We have to respect all the teams. Maximum respect to all the opponents and play good football," said Antonio Lopez Habas, ahead of Friday’s game.
ATK-Mohun Bagan have retained most of their core players from the previous season and have a set team at their disposal, while SC East Bengal built their squad from scratch ahead of the season. In spite of this, the Spanish manager feels that the pressure would be on either side, with them having 90 minutes to execute their concept and idea of play.
"I think the pressure is on both the teams. You have 90 minutes to execute your concept and idea of play. I don't know what the score-line will be,” added the head coach.
