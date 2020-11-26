ISL 2020-21 | It's better for East Bengal because we don't know how they play, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

"We have information about Fowler's last job in Australia with Brisbane (Roar). I had to see their performance, behaviour, system and many things but the information we have is little. Maybe it's good that we played a match and maybe it's better for East Bengal because we don't know how East Bengal plays. It's something that we have to accept in a competition. For me, it's not an advantage (for East Bengal). I don't worry. We have to respect all the teams. Maximum respect to all the opponents and play good football," said Antonio Lopez Habas, ahead of Friday’s game.