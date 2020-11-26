Always going to be tough against Real Madrid but we gave it our all, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 2:00 PM
In light of Inter Milan’s loss to Real Madrid, Antonio Conte has asserted that it was always going to be a tough fight against Zinedine Zidane’s side because they play on a different level. The Nerazzurri have had a tough time in the Champions League and are on the verge of getting knocked out.
Despite Antonio Conte’s side losing a closely fought 3-2 battle to Real Madrid last time around, few expected Inter Milan to produce the same results again. Especially with Real Madrid looking to make up face after their terrible start to the Champions League group stages. But an early Eden Hazard penalty and Arturo Vidal getting sent off for dissent ten minutes before half-time did not make Conte’s job any easier.
Yet Inter were the better side in the second half with them putting the away side under the cosh although a second goal from Rodrygo ended the tie. It meant that Inter are now the bottom placed team in Group B and face a tough climb back if they are to qualify for the round of 16. Yet despite that and the result, Antonio Conte admitted that he’s proud of his side for the fight they put up and asserted the Real Madrid are always a tough side to face.
“It was always going to be difficult playing against big clubs like Real Madrid, so when going a goal down and a man down, it becomes an impossible mountain to climb. I think we saw the difference between them and us. It shouldn’t knock us down. It should show us there’s a path we must take and we need to be hungry, hard-working and humble, to realise where we are and not let ourselves get swayed by voices from the outside,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.
“The only path forward is to work hard and grow in every possible way. I don’t think we’re weak up front, as we score plenty of goals. We are perhaps conceding a few too many at the moment. As I said, the game was immediately an uphill struggle and it became difficult to get back into it due to a red card that was caused by an excessive protest.
"This is the situation, we accept it. We had done much better and were more aggressive in Madrid, but it was tough here to be almost immediately 1-0 down and then see a player sent off. That knocked the wind out of us.
