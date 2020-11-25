Would love to end my career at Real Madrid but it depends on others, confesses Luka Modric
Today at 8:16 PM
Despite his contract expiring at the end of this season, Luka Modric has admitted that he is looking to end his career at Real Madrid although the decision doesn’t depend solely on him. The 35-year-old has been linked with a move away and will be able to discuss a pre-contract move in January.
While Luka Modric has remained a key part of Real Madrid’s team this season, the Croatian’s presence in the team has slowly dwindled with Zinedine Zidane offering others a chance. It has seen the 35-year-old start just once in three Champions League games for the club although he has played consistently in the La Liga for the Los Blancos. That has more to do with the various injuries that the club have suffered, with Zidane forced to use Modric consistently.
But despite that, the Croatian still has less than seven months left on his current contract at Real Madrid and will be free to discuss a pre-contract move in January. Not only that, there have been no talks over a new contract between the two parties with reports indicating that discussions have been pushed to next year. Yet, in a recent interview, Modric admitted that he would love to end his career at Real Madrid but confessed that the decision doesn’t like solely with him
"I feel good, I feel strong, and I still have plenty of football in my legs and strengths to continue, but let's see what happens in the future. A lot of people are talking and ask about my situation but let's see what happens. I'm calm. I just want to help the team like always. I've said many times and I'll say it again, I'm very happy at Madrid and I'd love to end my career here, but let's see what happens,” Modric said, reported Goal.
“Maybe you thought my answer was a bit cold because I've been asked many times and I've said the same answer many times. I feel good and I want to stay at Madrid for as long as I feel I can help the team. Who wouldn't want to end their career at Real Madrid? But it depends on a lot of things. But there is no-one who'd be happier than me to continue at Real Madrid."
